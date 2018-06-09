Taco Bell giving away free tacos after Warriors sweep NBA Finals

Taco Bell is giving away free tacos, thanks to the Golden State Warriors NBA championship win.
The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. 🎉 That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2018
Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/hnOaSIXAhX
It’s part of Taco Bell’s “Steal a game, steal a taco” promo.
The promo states that if a road team won Games 1-3 of the NBA Finals, Taco Bell customers get a free taco.
It's that time of year again. 🏀 If a road team steals a win in the #NBAFinals, everyone in America scores a free Doritos Locos Tacos.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) May 30, 2018
Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBOtr5K pic.twitter.com/ukmV2MTOt4
So, mark your calendar: Wednesday, June 13, everyone can get one free Doritos Locos Taco, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant celebrates after the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the NBA championship, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
