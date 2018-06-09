  • Taco Bell giving away free tacos after Warriors sweep NBA Finals

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Taco Bell is giving away free tacos, thanks to the Golden State Warriors NBA championship win.

    It’s part of Taco Bell’s “Steal a game, steal a taco” promo.

    The promo states that if a road team won Games 1-3 of the NBA Finals, Taco Bell customers get a free taco.

    So, mark your calendar: Wednesday, June 13, everyone can get one free Doritos Locos Taco, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

    Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant celebrates after the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the NBA championship, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

