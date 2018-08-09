Swimmer survives shark attack at Texas beach

CRYSTAL BEACH, Texas - A swimmer was bitten by a shark Thursday near Crystal Beach in Galveston County, Texas, officials said.
The 42-year-old man was swimming along a sandbar off the Bolivar Peninsula when he was bitten, KPRC reported.
Authorities released a photo of the victim, showing small chucks of flesh missing from his right leg, just above the knee.
“He was awake, talking in the truck," Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset told the Houston Chronicle.
There are no plans to close Galveston beaches at this time, officials told KPRC.
KHOU reported that the man’s injury is not life-threatening.
There have been 58 reported shark attacks in Texas waters since 1900, with five deaths, according to the Shark Research Institute.
The most recent attacks in Galveston occurred in 2015 and 2016, Dallas News reported.
