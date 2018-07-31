0 Swan House Atlanta: Visitors guide

More mansion than house, the Swan House in Atlanta is renowned for its architecture and the peek it offers into a bygone era. Built at the end of the Jazz Age in 1928 for Edward and Emily Inman, the Swan House is a proud example of the Second Renaissance Revival style and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.



As for the name, it comes from the plentiful swan and bird motifs throughout many of the elaborate interior rooms. The rooms draw from classical Italian and English design while showcasing decor and other elements suited to the taste of affluent society members in 1920s Atlanta.

Tourists who enjoy history or interior design flock to the Swan, which has been open to the public since 1967 and is owned and maintained by the Atlanta History Center. To make the most of a visit to Swan House, whether you are a first-timer or come back again and again, check out this guide.



Location: The Swan House is at 130 West Paces Ferry Road in Northwest Atlanta.



A brief history: The house was designed by well-known Atlanta architect Philip Trammell Schutze, most famous for his neoclassical architecture and landscape design. Set on a rising slope with an Italian Mannerist facade, the majestic home features double stairs descending on either side of a cascade.



Other features include Baroque-inspired lawns, stone obelisks, retaining walls and two stone fountains on the grounds. Schutze also designed the iconic Swan House walled Boxwood Garden. The Swan House property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has been owned and maintained by the Atlanta History Center since 1966.



Swan House attractions: The most sought-after attractions at Swan House Atlanta include the mansion views from its lush and expansive lawns; the collection of classic cars, some of them industrial; and character actors who share history and guide visitors while portraying Edward Hamilton Inman, house architect Philip Trammell Shutze or decorator Ruby Ross Wood.



Hours and tours: The Swan House is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.



Regular tours are generally available daily from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., except Sundays, when they start at 1 p.m. A behind-the-scenes tour (which involves an extra fee) is offered each day at 4 p.m. for guests 13 years or older. It offers access to rooms like the basement and attic that aren't open on the regular house experience.



Tour times are subject to change with the renovation schedule, though, so it's a good idea to call ahead.



Tickets: The 1928 Swan House mansion admission is included with the Atlanta History Museum general admission ticket. General admission tickets cost about $22 for adults, with discounts for seniors and students.



Tickets for groups and Atlanta History Center memberships are also available. Visit the Swan House website for the most current ticket prices.



For more information:

Swan House

130 West Paces Ferry Road

404-814-4000

www.atlhist.org

