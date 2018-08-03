SEE: Driver captures cloud that looks like giant glowing angel floating over horizon in Texas

MONTGOMERY, Texas - A driver in Texas, captured an unusual cloud formation around sunset Monday that resembled a giant, ethereal angel hovering over the horizon in the east Texas town of Montgomery.
The large cumulus clouds are back lit by the setting sun and appear to show an angel in a long skirt with its arms spread wide open, hair flowing and a wing fluttering behind it.
Danny Ferraro captured the image while driving down Texas State Highway 105 and posted it to his Facebook page.
"I just felt like God was saying, 'I'm always with you,'” Ferraro told KTRK-TV in Houston.
“I don't know how many people saw it as there were many on the road, but I'm sure it meant something special to everyone who did," he said.
Ferraro told the news station the formation didn’t last very long and that he was in the right place at the right time to see it and photograph it.
