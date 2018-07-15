  • 'Sea creature' may have bitten 14-year-old girl at Florida beach, officials say

    By: Chip Skambis, WFTV.com

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A teenage girl was airlifted to the hospital Saturday after possibly being bitten by something on Playalinda Beach in Florida, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

    The 14-year-old girl came out of the ocean with a severe cut on her leg, firefighters said. 

    Officials said they have not yet determined if the cut was surfboard-related or from a “sea creature.” 

    The girl was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center, officials said. 

    On Friday, Fernandina Beach police said two people were bitten by a shark, closing the beach there.

