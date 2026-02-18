Metro Atlanta 18-year-old charged U.S. Capitol with shotgun, tactical vest, police say

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Police identified an 18-year-old from Smyrna as the person who ran toward the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday armed with a loaded shotgun and wearing a tactical vest.

The suspect, 18-year-old Carter Camacho, faces multiple charges, Capitol Police said in a statement.

Officers said they found the suspect’s SUV in front of the U.S. Botanic Garden on Maryland Avenue, SW. A gas mask and helmet were spotted inside the vehicle.

The arrest happened on the Lower West Terrace. No one was hurt.

“Just last summer, we held an active threat exercise on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol – in the very location where today’s officers stopped the suspect,” said U.S. Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan. “These now routine exercises are planned monthly and in different areas of the Capitol Complex to keep our officers ready for potential threats just like this.”

Camacho is charged with unlawful activities, carrying a rifle without a license, unregistered firearm, and unregistered ammunition.

The USCP’s Threat Assessment Section is investigating to determine the suspect’s motive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group