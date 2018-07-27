Scientists discover new whale, dolphin hybrid species

Nature will find a way. Scientists say they’ve discovered a new species swimming off the coast of Kauai.
The new species, called Steno bredanensis, is a hybrid of a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin., The Garden Island newspaper reported.
It is the first time they’ve documented a hybrid between the two types of sealife.
Not only did scientists make the new discovery, they also came across two rare lifeforms -- melon-headed whales and pantropical spotted dolphins, the newspaper reported.
Both types were tagged so they could be tracked by satellites. It was only the second time researchers were able to tag them, according to The Garden Island newspaper.
The Navy also helped researchers get acoustic readings from the species as they vocalized through the Pacific Missile Range Facility.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}