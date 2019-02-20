School bus driver on heroin revived with Narcan after crash, police say

NEWARK, N.J. - A New Jersey school bus driver carrying a group of children with special needs crashed in Newark Wednesday morning and was revived with the opioid revival drug Narcan, according to news reports.
Police told WABC-TV that the driver was on heroin when she crashed into a tree.
Almost a dozen children between the ages of 5 and 13 were on the bus at the time, the news station reported, but none were injured in the crash.
A witness at the scene said it didn’t look like the driver was having a drug overdose.
"She looked like she was having a stroke or something," Sherod Jones, who jumped on the bus, said. "Her eyes were wide open and her hands were up, then they went down, her arms, and her eyes were wide open."
