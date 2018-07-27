0 SCAD Atlanta: Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta

The Savannah College of Art and Design has offered creative arts degrees since its founding in 1978. SCAD Atlanta opened its Midtown campus in 2005.



Here's an informational guide to SCAD Atlanta, the Atlanta campus of the Savannah College of Art and Design.

>>Guide to Atlanta colleges



Background and history

Richard G. Rowan, Paula Wallace, May L. Poetter and Paul E. Poetter collaborated in a joint effort to found Savannah College of Art and Design in 1978. The goal of creating such a creatively-minded institution is to create degree programs, and a school to offer them, for degrees no other school in the southeast had offered before. The inaugural location was in Savannah and the school has since expanded to include locations internationally. SCAD Atlanta is located at 1600 Peachtree Street NW in Midtown.



Majors offered

All in all, Savannah College of Art and Design's Atlanta campus offers more than 40 different degree programs for students to choose from. Additionally, students can choose from more than 70 minors and shorter certificate programs. Some of the degree programs include courses of study in branded entertainment, writing, equestrian studies, luxury and fashion management, jewelry and more. Currently, degree programs are offered as Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Master of Arts and Master of Fine Arts.



In an intentional effort, class size is kept small for all classes to encourage a collaborative relationship between professors and students.



Accreditation

Savannah College of Art and Design Atlanta is both a private and a nonprofit college. They are accredited through the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on College, of which qualifies them to offer both bachelor and master degrees.



Athletic programs



Athletics is a relatively new venture for Savannah College of Art and Design Atlanta. Just eight years ago, SCAD Atlanta began competing on the intercollegiate level. Today, SCAD Atlanta students compete in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics in the sports of cross country running, tennis and golf.

For more information:

SCAD Atlanta

1600 Peachtree St NW

877-722-3285

https://www.scad.edu/locations/atlanta

© 2018 Cox Media Group.