Santa ditches sleigh and reindeer for longhorn

AUSTIN, Texas - When Santa Claus paid an early visit to Texas over Thanksgiving weekend, he traded in his sleigh and reindeer to make a truly Texas entrance.
Santa was seen riding a Texas longhorn at the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines in Austin, KVUE reported.
The visit with Santa event included rides on the longhorn and taking photos with the brown-and-white animal, which was wearing festive attire. Other activities included making ornaments and gingerbread houses, KVUE reported.
