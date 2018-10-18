Salmonella outbreak linked to raw chicken sickens 92 people nationwide, CDC says

Salmonella linked to raw chicken has made dozens of people sick across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday.
In total, 92 people from 29 states have been sickened in the outbreak.
The CDC said 21 people have been hospitalized, but no one has died.
The people who became sick reported eating different types and brands of chicken products bought from many different stores.
“A single, common supplier of raw chicken products or of live chickens has not been identified,” the CDC said in a statement.
The drug-resistant strain of salmonella making people sick has been found in samples taken from raw chicken pet food, raw chicken products and live chickens, which the CDC said indicates the outbreak may be widespread in the chicken industry.
