Replacing Toys R Us? Party City to open 50 Toy City pop-up stores

Just as Toys R Us winds down its U.S. operations, Party City Holdco Inc. announced the company will expand its temporary stores with 50 new Toy City pop-up shops.
Party City will launch the temporary Toy City sites alongside its Halloween City pop-up stores in a across the country. Locations were selected based on optimal placement and attractive leasing opportunities, the company announced in a June 25 news release.
“The creation of a Toy City concept to complement our temporary seasonal retail strategy is a logical extension of our brand; one that will allow us to leverage our existing pop-up store capabilities and capitalize on the category whitespace that has recently been created,” James Harrison, chief executive officer, said in a statement.
The Toy City pop-ups will open in early September along with with the company’s seasonal Halloween City stores. Both will operate through the holiday season. Specific locations have not been announced yet.
Party City Holdco has more than 900 specialty party supply stores across North America.
