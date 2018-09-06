Remembering Burt Reynolds: The actor's 10 greatest films

Burt Reynolds was considered one of the biggest movie stars in the world during the 1970s. According to IMDb, here are some scenes and trailers from his top 10 movies:
1. Smokey and the Bandit (1977)
2. The Longest Yard (1974)
3. Deliverance (1972)
4. Shamus (1973)
5. White Lightning (1973)
6. Boogie Nights (1997)
7. Hooper (1978)
8. Gator (1976)
9. The Cannonball Run (1981)
10. The End (I) (1978)
FILE - In this March 12, 2016 file photo, actor Burt Reynolds appears at the world premiere of "The Bandit" during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas. Reynolds, who starred in films including "Deliverance," "Boogie Nights," and the "Smokey and the Bandit" films, died at age 82, according to his agent. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}