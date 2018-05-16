  • Red alert declared on Hawaii's Big Island; major Kilauea eruption ‘imminent'

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    The U.S. Geological Survey has raised the alert for Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano from an orange to a red warning.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Ash eruption at the volcano’s summit increased in intensity Tuesday, with an ash cloud spewing as high as 12,000 feet above sea level, according to the USGS.

    Ashfall and air pollution associated with a volcanic eruption have been reported as far as 18 miles downwind of Kilauea in Pahala.

    A red warning means a “major volcanic eruption is imminent, underway or suspected with hazardous activity both on the ground and in the air,” the USGS said.

    "At any time, activity may become more explosive, increasing the intensity of ash production and producing ballistic projectiles near the vent," the agency tweeted.

    The eruption on Kilauea began more than a week ago and has forced thousands of people from their homes, destroyed nearly 40 structures, including dozens of homes, and created 18 fissures in the ground surrounding the volcano. 

    Lava has inundated almost 120 acres and damaged 50 utility poles.

    >> Related: Hawaii volcano eruptions: Kilauea spawns 18th fissure

    Hawaii authorities are warning residents in areas around the volcano to be prepared  to evacuate with little or no advanced warning.

    People watch at a golf course as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Red alert declared on Hawaii's Big Island; major Kilauea eruption ‘imminent'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hurricane evacuation: Helpful apps for finding gas, hotel rooms, traffic routes

  • Headline Goes Here

    Harbor Freight Tools recalling 1 million malfunctioning chainsaws over…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Charter school apologizes for 'Most likely to bomb the US' yearbook superlative

  • Headline Goes Here

    15 safety tips that could save your life during a hurricane