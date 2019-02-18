0 Queen, Adam Lambert to perform at 2019 Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - The list of artists are going to take the stage to perform during the Oscars this weekend is growing.

The latest -- Queen and Adam Lambert -- will take the stage to perform during this upcoming Oscars ceremony, the Academy announced Monday.

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” the biopic documenting the life of original Queen front man Freddie Mercury, is up for five Oscars, including for best picture, Entertainment Weekly reported.

How many Oscars will “Black Panther” win? How well will the movies filmed in Atlanta fare? What will the show be like without a host? WATCH the 2019 Academy Awards Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. LIVE on Channel 2!

Rami Malek, who portrayed Mercury in the film, won a Golden Globe and SAG Award for the role and is up for the best actor Oscar when the awards are given out Feb. 24.

Lambert has been touring with Queen since 2011, and they are going on tour again for six weeks this summer.

Is this the real life?

Is this just fantasy?

We welcome @QueenWillRock and @adamlambert to this year's #Oscars!https://t.co/7uDf42FbjJ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 18, 2019

At first, Lambert said he was nervous about filling Mercury’s shoes on stage.

“Not only did I have to make sure my voice held up and I know all the words, but it was also the perception of fans; I definitely had some concerns,” Lambert told People magazine. “This is not my music that I wrote. This is me, as a guest, with one of the greatest rock bands of all time, singing the songs that one of the greatest rock singers of all time brought to life.”

Lambert and Queen are not the only acts recently announced for the Academy Awards show.

Over the weekend, Bette Midler confirmed she’s singing the Oscar-nominated song “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns.”

