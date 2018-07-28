Pro golfer Bruce Lietzke dies of brain cancer

DALLAS - Bruce Lietzke, a pro golfer who won 13 Professional Golfer’s Association Tour events, died on Saturday after a year-long battle with brain cancer.
“Our PGA TOUR family lost a treasured member with the death of Bruce Lietzke. He touched on parts of five decades as a player, competed in 700 tournaments as a member of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, and recorded a total of 20 victories,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. “But to celebrate Bruce Lietzke’s life properly, we offer praise to the great family man and the cherished friend to many. Our deepest condolences to his wife, Rose, and his children, Stephen and Christine.”
Our friend, Bruce Lietzke, passed away this morning at his home in Dallas.Bruce fought the horrific cancer, glioblastoma with all he had.We hunted,we fished,but most importantly,we all laughed with “Lieky”.He was truly one of the good guys and will be missed.Pray 4 Rose a family. pic.twitter.com/BqEjRgQcqG— Curtis Strange (@golf_strange) July 28, 2018
Lietzke, 67, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive malignant tumor, on April 12, 2017, according to Golf Digest.
He had surgery to remove the tumor and underwent radiation and chemotherapy treatments.
Lietzke suffered a setback in April 2018 after testing revealed tumors had returned in his brain, according to The News, a newspaper in Port Arthur, Texas.
The Beaumont, Texas, native played golf at the University of Houston and started his career as a professional golfer in 1974, according to Golf Digest.
He won seven times on the PGA Tour Champions, including the U.S. Senior Open in 2003.
He also played for the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 1981.
