Police: Man robbed of fried chicken at gunpoint

DANVILLE, Ill. - An Illinois man was robbed at gunpoint Monday, but the thief didn’t take cash -- he took the victim’s fried chicken.
Danville police officers were called to the scene of the alleged robbery around 6 p.m. Monday, at which time the victim said he had been walking with a bag of fried chicken he had just bought. Fox Illinois reported that the victim said a teenager approached him and, while armed with a gun, demanded cash.
When the alleged assailant found out the victim had no more cash, he took the man’s chicken instead, the news station said.
The teen was described as wearing a gray jacket and dark pants with a white stripe on them. The Fox affiliate said no one was hurt in the robbery.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
