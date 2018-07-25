0 Phipps Plaza movie theater: AMC Phipps Plaza 14 guide

There is no shortage of movie theaters in Atlanta. For those looking for a premium movie-going experience, the Phipps Plaza movie theater offers upscale amenities and a convenient location. The theater, officially known as the AMC Phipps Plaza 14, offers first-run films and also hosts special events.



Recliner seats

The best seat in the house could be any of them at the Phipps Plaza movie theater. The recliner seats allow customers to lean back, prop up their feet and sink into comfort. The seat warmers are cozy and comfy and the cup holder is perfectly located. Seats in the Dolby theaters include a "rumbler" that vibrates with the action.



Reserve seats in advance

Each seat in the theater is assigned, so you know exactly where you will be sitting. Order in advance to reserve the seat you want. You can reserve your favorite seat when you place your order online via the AMC mobile app. You can sign up for AMC Stubs A-List for $19.95 a month and receive benefits including $5 admission on Tuesdays, loyalty points and discounts on concessions and food. Members can buy a ticket on the spur of the moment or weeks in advance.



Concessions

Concessions at AMC theaters go far beyond the traditional popcorn, Coke and candy, although those are still available. Order ahead, and have your food and drinks there waiting for you. Or have them delivered to your seat. You'll avoid long waits and lines at the concession stands. You can get prosciutto and asparagus flatbread pizza, chicken and waffles, hot dogs, cheeseburgers and a Southwest shrimp salad. The fried Twinkie and pineapple sundae are popular dessert items, and the strawberry and basil lemonade receives rave reviews. The lobby and concession stands are more like an upscale market with self-serving options. The Coke machines offer multiple specials, mixes and combinations of drinks. Here's the specialty menu.



Cocktails

If you're 21 and older, you can take advantage of McGuffin's Bar. You can order red or white wine; domestic, imported and local craft beer; and specialty cocktails.



Real 3D

The quality of the films is an attraction for many movie fans. Real 3D is better than regular 3D. It's enhanced with greater depth and clarity and is so real you'll think you can reach out and touch it.



Phipps Plaza location

The movie theater located in the luxurious Phipps Plaza, a shopping mall in the upscale Buckhead district of Atlanta. It's the Southeast's premier shopping location, with high-end retailers, exciting dining options and plenty of parking.



Address: 3500 Peachtree Road NE. Theatergoers get free parking on the Monarch level of the parking deck.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.