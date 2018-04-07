0 'Paw Patrol' hats with flashlight recalled due to fire, burn hazards

Marshall has the nose and the hose to save the day, but a toy hat with flashlights of the fire pup from the “Paw Patrol” cartoon series has been recalled, WABC reported.

Spirit Halloween is recalling more than 20,000 of the toy hats due to fire and burn hazards.

The company said that the batteries in the flashlight can overheat, causing it to become hot and create burn and fire hazards, WABC reported.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ordered the recall on Thursday. So far, there have been four reports of the toy overheating, but no injuries have been reported, according to the commission’s website.

The affected hats are red with a yellow ribbon, have black and white spotted dog ears, and a black flashlight attached to the side.

Only flashlights with the SKU number 01292093 and date codes 1703RY01, 1603RY01 and 1503RY01 are involved in the recall, WABC reported.

The SKU number and date codes are sewn in the label under the ear on the hat.

To receive a full refund, consumers should take the hats away from children, remove the batteries, dispose of the flashlight, take a photo of the tag and contact Spirit Halloween, the commission said on its website.

