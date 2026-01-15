14-year-old boy shot, killed in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a teenage boy was killed on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Greensferry Avenue off Northside Drive just before 7:15 p.m.

Channel 2 Action News is on the way to the scene. Get the latest updates on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Police initially reported that the victim was a teenage girl, but have since issued a correction.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

Police have not commented on possible suspects or motives.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group