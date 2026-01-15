School districts delay opening, go virtual ahead of below-freezing temperatures

ATLANTA — Some school districts are making changes to their schedules on Thursday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says we will be down into the 20s by Thursday, with wind chill making it feel even colder, and there’s a potential for some snow flurries in the north Georgia mountains.

Channel 2 Action News is checking with your school district to see if they will operate as normal.

Here are the districts that have announced changes so far.

Clay County, N.C. Schools - 2 Hour Delay

School district officials in Clay County, North Carolina say there is a “strong possibility of black ice” in the area. To be safe, they’ve decided to operate schools on a two-hour delay.

Fannin County Schools - Virtual Learning Day

Officials in Fannin County have decided to make Thursday a virtual learning day. Schools are being closed for the day, and teacher will post assignments for students before 9 a.m.

Gilmer County Schools - 2 Hour Delay

Because of the potential of black ice, Gilmer County will operate on a two-hour delay.

