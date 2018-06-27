Passenger dies on United Airlines flight

BOSTON - A passenger died on a United Airlines flight to Boston on Tuesday night.
Flight 1888 left Houston for Boston around 8 p.m. and was diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport, WFXT reports.
Airport officials told WFXT the flight landed in D.C. at 11:49 p.m. for a passenger suffering from an apparent medical emergency.
Medics met the plane on the runway and found one passenger deceased.
The rest of the passengers deplaned and were bused to the terminal. They were put on a flight to Boston, which landed at Logan Airport around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
United Airlines told WFXT:
“United flight 1888 traveling from Houston to Boston was diverted to Washington Dulles in response to a medical emergency on board. Medical personnel met the aircraft at the gate. We are saddened to learn that our customer passed away and we extend our sincerest condolences to the family.”
