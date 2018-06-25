  • Paris Jackson comments on grandfather Joe Jackson's health, says he did not tweet message

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Paris Jackson, the only daughter of the late singer Michael Jackson, has commented on reports about the health of her grandfather, Joe Jackson.

    According to reports, the Jackson family patriarch has terminal cancer. One of his sons, Jermaine Jackson, told the Daily Mail that Joe Jackson is “very, very frail.”

    “He doesn’t have long,” Jermaine Jackson told the British gossip outlet.

    Seemingly in response to the reports, Joe Jackson posted a photo and message on Twitter on Sunday.

    “I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see,” the tweet read. “The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes.”

    Paris Jackson expressed skepticism at the post, tweeting hours later, “This is a beautiful tweet. Though it upsets me to see whoever is in charge of this account taking advantage of it. My grandfather did not tweet this. I’m not sure if he’s ever used this account.”

    Prior to that tweet, Paris Jackson said she was “blessed to have a family that comes together the way the Jacksons do.”

    She ended her comments on her grandfather with a message of gratitude.

    “Thank you all for the love you’ve sent during this time,” she wrote.

