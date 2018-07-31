0 Officer mistakenly kills homeowner who shot, killed intruder, police say

AURORA, Colo. - Police are investigating after a case of mistaken identity left a man who was defending his home from an intruder dead on Monday morning.

>> Read more trending news

The homeowner, whose name was not released, died when he was confronted by police outside of his home in Aurora around 1:30 a.m. Monday, police said. Officers had received several calls of a disturbance in the area, including a 911 call from a woman who said a man was breaking into her home.

When officers arrived at the house in the 10600 block of East Montview Boulevard, they found “a very chaotic and violent scene,” police Chief Nick Metz said in a news release.

Officers heard gunshots being fired inside the home and found an armed man, authorities said. An officer shot the man, who was taken to a hospital, authorities said. He later died of his injuries, Metz said.

Investigators later determined the man lived at the home on East Montview Boulevard.

Inside the house, police found a man dead on the bathroom floor and a juvenile who had serious but not life-threatening injuries. Authorities determined the man found dead inside the home was an intruder and had caused the juvenile’s injuries.

“Our preliminary investigation has revealed the deceased intruder … was fatally shot by the armed, adult male resident,” Metz said.

Authorities did not identify the victims or any of the officers involved in the shooting. Metz said the officer who shot the homeowner has been placed on an administrative reassignment with pay, following standard police department procedure.

“This is a very heartbreaking and tragic situation for everyone involved,” Metz said. “We are providing assistance through our victims advocates to help the family of the deceased resident through this difficult time.”

Police are working with the Denver Police Department to investigate the incident.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.