Off-duty FBI agent accidentally shoots man after gun drops while dancing: reports

Authorities are investigating after an off-duty FBI agent shot a man at a bar in Denver early Saturday in what appeared to be an accident, according to multiple reports.
The shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. Saturday at the Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar in Denver’s Lower Downtown neighborhood, KMGH reported.
The news station obtained a video clip showing a man, identified as the off-duty FBI agent, dancing before doing a backflip that slung a gun out from a holster in his waistband. As the man picks it up, a bright flash indicates the gun going off.
The shooting left another man with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to KCNC-TV. His injury did not appear to be life-threatening.
A spokesperson for the Denver Police Department described the shooting to KMGH as “an unintended discharge” of the off-duty agent’s weapon. It was not immediately clear whether the agent was drinking at the time of the incident, KCNC-TV reported.
Police told KMGH that the agent was taken to Denver police headquarters after the shooting and released to an FBI supervisor.
Police are investigating the incident. The Denver District Attorney’s Office will determine whether the off-duty FBI agent will face charges for the incident, The Washington Post reported.
