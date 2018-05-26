0 North Korea's Kim Jong Un, South Korean president meet in surprise visit to Demilitarized Zone

The leaders of North Korea and South Korea met for a second time in a surprise visit Saturday.

South Korean president Moon Jae-in held the second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone between the two countries, according to the Blue House, South Korea’s official media source.

The two leaders discussed how to carry out the peace declaration agreed upon on April 27, which hopes to bring a new era of peace and denuclearization on the Korean peninsula.

South Korean officials said that the two leaders also discussed the canceled summit between the United States and North Korea.

The two leaders concluded that direct communication between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is needed, and pledged to continue making efforts to work on relations, according to the Blue House.

The meeting at the border truce village comes after Trump said the highly anticipated summit between the U.S. and North Korea may be back on.

Trump tweeted that if the summit does happen, it will likely take place June 12 in Singapore as originally planned.

We are having very productive talks with North Korea about reinstating the Summit which, if it does happen, will likely remain in Singapore on the same date, June 12th., and, if necessary, will be extended beyond that date. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

