Nordstrom's taped-up, 'distressed' shoes sell out

Update 11:11 a.m. EDT Sept. 23: They looked like trash, but they sold like gold.
Nordstrom's "Golden Goose Superstar Taped Sneaker" has sold out, according to the department store's website. The shoes sold for $530 online and were manufactured to look worn out and scuffed with duct tape across the wearer's toes.
Original report: If you're looking to buy a pair of trashed sneakers with duct tape across the toe, Seattle-based Nordstrom has you covered.
For $530, Nordstrom is selling the Superstar Taped Sneaker made by Golden Goose.
"Crumply, hold-it-all-together tape details a distressed leather sneaker in a retro low profile with a signature sidewall star and a grungy rubber cupsole," a description for the shoe reads.
Not “distressed” enough for you? Nordstrom shoppers also can buy the Maison Margiela Fusion Sneaker for $1,645.
"With style pieced together from an array of options, this eye-catching Italian sneaker offers an edgy twist on a classic look,” the description reads.
