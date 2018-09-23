  • Nordstrom's taped-up, 'distressed' shoes sell out

    Update 11:11 a.m. EDT Sept. 23:  They looked like trash, but they sold like gold.
    Nordstrom's "Golden Goose Superstar Taped Sneaker" has sold out, according to the department store's website. The shoes sold for $530 online and were manufactured to look worn out and scuffed with duct tape across the wearer's toes.

    Original report: If you're looking to buy a pair of trashed sneakers with duct tape across the toe, Seattle-based Nordstrom has you covered. 

    For $530, Nordstrom is selling the Superstar Taped Sneaker made by Golden Goose. 

    "Crumply, hold-it-all-together tape details a distressed leather sneaker in a retro low profile with a signature sidewall star and a grungy rubber cupsole," a description for the shoe reads

    Not “distressed” enough for you? Nordstrom shoppers also can buy the Maison Margiela Fusion Sneaker for $1,645.

    "With style pieced together from an array of options, this eye-catching Italian sneaker offers an edgy twist on a classic look,” the description reads.

