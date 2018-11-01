Newborn gets ‘cluckin' good deal for name honoring KFC founder Colonel Harland Sanders

A newborn’s future is looking “so good” thanks to a Kentucky Fried Chicken contest.
Harland Rose won $11,000 in college tuition, all because of her name honoring KFC founder Colonel Harland Sanders.
KFC announced its Baby Harland contest in Aug. 2018, in celebration of Sanders’ 128th birthday and to raise the popularity rating for the name Harland.
The fried chicken empire wasn’t happy its founder’s name rated in at 5,501 for most common baby names in the country in 2018, according to USA Today.
So, KFC offered up a “cluckin’” good deal. Babies born on Sept. 9, 2018, who were given the legal first name of Harland qualified to win the $11,000 tuition fill up.
Parents were required to submit official documents that stated the child’s name, birth date and time.
On Oct. 30, KFC announced the winner, Miss Harland Rose, on social media.
I’m as pleased as pumpkin punch to announce the winner of our Baby Harland Naming Contest and the Harland who will be ushering in an all-new generation of Harlands, little Harland Rose. pic.twitter.com/wI2SNshsZ6— KFC (@kfc) October 30, 2018
According to USA Today, her parents will call her “Harley.”
