0 Monopoly for Millennials game isn't going over well with actual millennials

One of the latest editions of the popular board game Monopoly is being criticized by its target audience.

USA Today reported that Monopoly for Millennials plays up stereotypes that are routinely mocked about the age group, typically designated as those born between 1981 and 1996.

On the game box, mascot Rich Uncle Pennybags wears sunglasses, earbuds and a participation medal while he holds a coffee.

The tagline for the game is, “Forget real estate. You can’t afford it anyway.”

So instead of playing for property, players collect experiences on the board, like a week-long meditation retreat, the farmer’s market, a vegan bistro, an animal rescue, their parent’s basement or their friend’s couch. The board still retains the traditional “Go to Jail” space, USA Today reported.

Fortune reported that game pieces include a crying laughing emoji and hashtag.

Although the game is nowhere to be found on the Hasbro website, it’s listed for $19.82 on the Walmart website.

Although some millennials took to Twitter to voice their offense with the game, others found it amusing.

@Hasbro Can you provide the URL for the Hasbro-official website featuring "Monopoly for Millennials," where you trash on my age demographic because baby boomers caused an economic catastrophe that rendered us financially impotent for a decade? Thanks! pic.twitter.com/wmm0WQwnld — Steven Briggs (@TrnDaBeatAround) November 11, 2018 Next, Monopoly for Baby Boomers: where you buy property for below value price, only people of color go to jail, and when you pass “Go” you get to complain about Millennials!!! pic.twitter.com/Nb8vSl79AW — Jon (@jknit135) November 12, 2018 The more I learn about #MonopolyForMillennials the better it gets.

I must own this game. pic.twitter.com/TN6fTlEZBb — Tyler Mason (@TylerMason) November 8, 2018 I love how offended people are over the Millennial edition of Monopoly. It's satire but more than anything, it depicts us all so well and the fact that it offends people, shows that it is, in fact, accurate. 😂 — bethan elizabeth (@_bethwithanf) November 14, 2018

“We created Monopoly for Millennials to provide fans with a lighthearted game that allows Millennials to take a break from real life and laugh at the relatable experiences and labels that can sometimes be placed on them,” Hasbro said in a statement to Fortune. “With many of us being Millennials ourselves, we understand the seemingly endless struggles and silly generalizations that young Millennials can face (and we can’t even!). Whether you are a lifestyle vlogger, emoji lover or you make your ‘side hustle’ selling vegan candles, Monopoly for Millennials is for you!”

