  • Minnesota man, 71, believes he has set world planking record for his age group

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    MINNETONKA, Minn. - A 71-year-old Minnesota man believes he has broken the Guinness World Record for his age in planking, WCCO reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Andy Steinfeldt, of Minnetonka, held the planking position for 38 minutes at the Sabes Jewish Community Center, the television station reported. 

    Planking is an isometric exercise that involves holding a position similar to a push-up for the most time possible.

    According to officials at the Jewish Community Center, the world record is 36 minutes, 58 seconds, WCCO reported.

    According to Guinness World Records, the longest time any man has held the planking position -- at any age -- is 8 hours, 1 minute, set by China’s Mao Weidong in 2016.

    “It’s quite grueling. And I don’t really practice it (planking),” Steinfeldt told the Lakeshore Daily News. “(Holding a plank is) is “too boring to practice. So it was stressing a few places I usually don’t get stress. But I’m recovering.”

    Steinfeldt said he planks to motivate others to overcome challenges, WCCO reported.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories