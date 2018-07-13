0 Men who blew marijuana smoke in goat's face charge with animal cruelty, police say

TAUNTON, Mass. - Three men seen blowing marijuana smoke into the face of a goat in a social media video have been charged with animal cruelty, according to Taunton police.

Lorenzo Kelley, 20, Nuno Camara, 18, and Jared Jorge, 21, were all charged with animal cruelty after police say they were seen in a video taking turns sitting on a goat and blowing smoke into its face.

>> Read more trending news

The video allegedly shows the three men taking the goat out of its pen, tying a chain around its neck and taking it inside a home.

Once inside the home, police say one of them sat on the goat and they blew smoke into its face while cheering and laughing.

"Basically, they took the goat against its will, had a chain around its neck," Taunton police Lt. Eric Nichols said. "They were pulling on it, they were straddling the goat at one point and what we believe on the video is exposing the goat to marijuana."

Police say they the video, dated Tuesday, allowed them to identify the three men, who have all been summoned to appear in court.

Neighbors, including Robin Haddad, who lives next door, took offense to the incident.

"I thought it was sick," Haddad said. "I was upset that they could do that to an animal, bring it into the house and torture an animal like that."

Haddad and her husband Mike, who have lived next door to Camara’s family for 15 years, are worried for other animals now after the incident.

"They have pigs, goats, chickens and ducks back there," Haddad said. "I think the other animals should be taken because if they did it to that one, they will probably do it to all of them."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.