McDonald's offering free cold brew coffee to celebrate start of summer

McDonald’s is offering a new promotion to kick off the start of summer.
Customers who have the free McDonald’s app can get a free small McCafe Cold Brew Thursday. The new drinks are offered as a Cold Brew Frozen Coffee or Cold Brew Frappe. No purchase is needed to get the drink.
According to a June 13 news release from the fast-food restaurant, the drinks are available on menus for a limited time.
In addition to a free cold brew coffee, participating McDonald’s locations are offering a Frylus -- a stylus in the shape of a fry -- to help customers take selfies without getting messy fingerprints on their phones. For more information on where to snag a Frylus, visit Frylus.com.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}