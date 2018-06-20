  • Man with gun tattoo on forehead charged with illegal gun possession

    By: Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    GREENVILLE, S.C. - Michael Vines has a gun tattooed on his forehead, but that’s not the weapon that put him behind bars in South Carolina.

    Police in Greenville reported Tuesday that Vines was involved in a recent car crash, after which city firefighters said they saw him toss a weapon into the grass nearby. The firefighters reported it to police officers, who recovered the gun, described as a fully loaded Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver. 

    Vines, whose mugshot shows a tattoo of a handgun in the middle of his forehead, is federally prohibited from having a gun, police officials said. He was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm, as well as driving under a suspended license and speeding. 

    “The real weapon was placed in property and evidence,” police officials said on the department’s Facebook page

    >> Read more trending news

    The department’s social media followers couldn’t resist a few jokes at Vines’ expense. One man asked if someone “held a gun to his head” to make him get the tattoo. 

    Another man offered this hypothetical exchange:

    “COP: ‘Sir, do you have any guns on you?’ 
    THIS GUY: ‘No.’ 
    COP: ‘Are you sure?’
    THIS GUY: ‘Absolutely. No way.’ 
    COP: ‘Are you suuuuuuuurrrrreeeee?’ (Taps him on the forehead.)”

    “Remorse written all over his forehead,” a commenter said. “No, wait. Nope, that’s a gun. My bad.”

    Police officials did not say why Vines is prohibited from possessing a gun. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man with gun tattoo on forehead charged with illegal gun possession

  • Headline Goes Here

    Legendary WWE wrestler Big Van Vader dead at 63

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kate Spade New York donates $1 M to suicide prevention, mental health…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump says he will 'sign something' to keep immigrant families together

  • Headline Goes Here

    Which Republicans are speaking out against separating immigrant…