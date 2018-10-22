  • Man uses pepper spray to rob armored car guard outside Chase bank in Houston

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    HOUSTON - A man used pepper spray on an armored car driver and stole cash from the vehicle Monday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KHOU.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The armored car was parked outside a Chase Bank in Houston when it was robbed at 10:51 a.m., the Houston Chronicle reported.

    The guard was at the bank door when the robber approached him wearing a reflector vest and a mask, deputies said.

    The robber then used pepper spray on the guard and grabbed the bag of cash he was bringing into the bank, KHOU reported. It was unclear how much money was taken, the television station reported.

    The robber fled the scene in a white 2005-2009 Kia, deputies said. He is described as a tall, thin black or Hispanic man between 25 and 35 years old.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories