Man says 150-pound lizard visitor stalks his home

A man in Florida has an unexpected visitor that will not leave him alone.

Zachary Liberman, of Davie, Florida, said that a monitor lizard has been avoiding capture for four days, The Sun Sentinel reported.

This isn’t one of those small lizards that Floridians are used to coexisting with. This one is about 7 feet long and weighs about 150 pounds.

Liberman said he’s worried about his kids - a 2-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter, despite the fact that monitors don’t usually attack people.

“On Sunday it was right at my back [patio door] window kind of scratching to get inside the house,” Liberman told The Sun Sentinel.

He’s called in trappers, hunting dogs and wildlife officers to catch the lizard, but each has come up empty.

They’ve tried to use bait like dead rodents and chicken hanging from a tree.

It almost was captured when it came to the edge of the garage but then it ran away.

“I had a baseball bat with me that I was tapping on the ground,” Liberman told the newspaper. “He seemed to be following the tapping sound, but then all of the sudden he turned and made for the woods.”

There are no natural predators for the monitor lizards in Florida and are not native to the Sunshine State, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

If captured, the lizard will either be given to a licensed wildlife facility or killed, the FWC said.

Liberman said he wants the lizard to go away so he and his family can get back to normal, The Sun Sentinel reported.

