  • Man burning American flag blanket starts 5-acre wildfire

    By: KIRO7.com

    Updated:

    EPHRATA, Wash. - A man trying to burn an American flag blanket started a 5-acre wildfire Sunday, Grant County Fire District 13 officials said. 

    Ephrata firefighters responded around 6 p.m. to the fire near Ephrata Airport and, with the assistance of four units from Grant County Fire, were able to contain the fire

    "No matter your political views, we think it's safe to say we can all agree starting a wildfire is no good," Grant County Fire District 13 posted on Facebook

    Ephrata, Washington is located about 65 miles northeast of Ellensburg, Washington. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    No structures were damaged and Ephrata police are now investigating the incident, officials said

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man burning American flag blanket starts 5-acre wildfire

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 missing in raging flood waters that washed out Ellicott City, Maryland

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: Sugar daddy gives Florida woman bounced check

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mysterious wolf-like creature stumps experts

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen graduates from both high school, college in same week