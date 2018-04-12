  • Man accused of robbing bank wrote own name on deposit slip demanding money, prosecutors say

    By: WPXI.com

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - A Washington County, Pennsylvania, man will head to trial for allegedly robbing a bank before going out to dinner and heading to a casino with friends.

    Glenn Flory, 30, of Marianna, allegedly robbed the CFS Bank in Bentleyville last month by writing a note on a deposit slip and giving it to a teller. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    In a preliminary hearing Wednesday, prosecutors displayed that note as evidence. They allege Flory wrote his own name on it.

    After the robbery, Flory rejoined his girlfriend and another man who’d driven him to the bank without telling them what he’d done, authorities said. The trio went to dinner at Texas Roadhouse then to Meadows Racetrack and Casino, authorities said.

    Flory’s girlfriend and the other man were not charged.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man accused of robbing bank wrote own name on deposit slip demanding…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mom with van full of kids busted at border with $1 million in drugs

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman killed trying to save beloved dog on busy highway

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sears selling 16 stores in online auction

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man accused of robbing bank wrote own name on deposit slip demanding…