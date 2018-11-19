0 ‘Malcolm in the Middle' star's 5-story brownstone destroyed by cat

“Malcolm in the Middle” star Frankie Muniz didn’t lose his home in the California wildfires like other celebrities did. It was his cat that inadvertently destroyed the actor’s five-story brownstone.

Muniz left for a trip to France to attend his uncle’s funeral, and when he returned, he found four stories home under 3 feet of water.

“I know this sounds ridiculous, but I swear it's true. You wouldn't believe the destruction,” Muniz said on social media.

His cat accidentally turned on a sink and flooded the brownstone.

“Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture ... All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone,” he said.

Muniz, who has been co-hosting “Dancing with the Stars Juniors,” said it was a rough week to begin with, even before the nightmare he discovered at home.

“I'm devastated and exhausted from a tough week with the loss of my Uncle Skip, 45 hours of travel to and from France to walk in to find this disaster. I've cried more yesterday and today then my whole life combined. Forgive me for venting. I just need some support.”

He said he got that support from his girlfriend, Paige Price.

A number of Hollywood stars lost their homes last week in the California wildfires, including Gerard Butler, Miley Cyrus, Martin Sheen, Neil Young and Robin Thicke.

