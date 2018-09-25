M&M's to unveil Hazelnut Spread flavor, candy bars

Fans of M&M’s will have new ways to enjoy their favorite candy, as the company announced a new flavor and introduced candy bars.
The new flavor is Hazelnut Spread, which features a hazelnut spread center covered in milk chocolate. The Hazelnut Spread variety will be available nationwide beginning in April 2019, M&M’s said in a news release. Consumers should look for the teal bag.
M&M's Chocolate Bars feature M&M’s minis spread throughout a milk chocolate bar. The bars will come in five varieties: Peanut, Milk Chocolate, Crispy, Almond and Crispy Mint. The bars will be available beginning December 2018, M&M’s said in a news release.
M&M’s said the new products will become permanent additions to the brand's lineup.
