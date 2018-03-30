0 Los Angeles Rams make history, hire male cheerleaders

The sidelines are going to look a little different this year once the NFL season begins.

The Los Angeles Rams have broken a glass ceiling of sorts and have hired the first male cheerleaders in NFL history.

Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies will be the men who will be performing alongside the rest of the LA Rams cheerleaders and they’ll be doing the same routine as their female teammates, USA Today reported.

Still can’t belive I’m one of the first males in history to be a pro NFL cheerleader! Everyone’s support and love has been insane! 😭 thank you and GO RAMS! @RamsNFL @LARamsCheer #LARams pic.twitter.com/srpkYiVmEI — Napoleon Jinnies (@NapoleonJinnies) March 27, 2018

Peron spoke on “Good Morning America” and said, “I thought, ‘Why not me? Why can’t I do this?’ And I called my friend and I asked her when auditions were for the Rams, and she told me Sunday [March 11], and I showed up.”

Jinnies and Peron are both classically-trained dancers who said they have been performing their entire lives.

But they’re not the only men who are performing on NFL sidelines. The Ravens and Colts also have men entertaining the crowd, but as stuntmen, Sports Illustrated reported.

Peron and Jinnies were among the 76 finalists chosen and one of the 40 members who made the squad, Sports Illustrated reported.

