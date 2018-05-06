  • ‘Light' earthquake hits Gulf of Mexico southeast of New Orleans

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    An earthquake that registered 4.6 on the Richter scale hit the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, about 160 miles southeast of New Orleans, according to the United States Geological Survey.

    The National Weather Service said there is no threat of a tsunami, WWL reported. The earthquake hit sometime after noon, the television station reported.

    According to the Richter Scale, an earthquake that falls between 4.0 and 4.9 is considered “light,” WWL reported.

     

