Kelly Clarkson, Maren Morris uncork red wine debate on social media

After country singer Maren Morris unflinchingly confessed her dislike for red wine recently, Kelly Clarkson defended the libation.
Morris confessed that it might be her unrefined palate.
“Guys, I hate to tell you this, but red wine is gross,” Morris tweeted.
Guys, I hate to tell you this, but red wine is gross. #UnrefinedPalate 🍷🚫— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 20, 2018
Clarkson suggested the pair go on a winery tour in order for Morris to find the right wine.
“I mean, maybe you haven’t had the right glass of Pinot Noir is all I’m saying,” Clarkson replied. “This calls for a winery tour! Seriously, we have to fix this.”
#Blasphemy 😩😩😩 .....I mean, maybe you haven’t had the right glass of Pinot Noir is all I’m saying. This calls for a winery tour! Seriously, we have to fix this. #CodeRedWine https://t.co/C8JOAH4d4o— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) July 20, 2018
