0 Kanye West raps about bipolar disorder, Tristan Thompson cheating scandal onYe album

JACKSON HOLE, Wy. - Kanye West invited members of the media and A-listers to a listening party for his new album “Ye” in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Thursday night.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Jonah Hill, Chris Rock, Nas and Kim Kardashian West were all in attendance at the event for West’s album, which was released Friday. Variety reported the guest list was narrowed down from 300 to 150 people and the event, held at a ranch, was put together in less than a week.

“Ye,” a seven-track album, has some of West’s darkest lyrics, opening with a song called “I Thought About Killing You,” in which West, who has spoken about his mental health in the past, talks about killing himself, according to NME.

“Today I seriously thought about killing you/I contemplated, premeditated murder/And I think about killing myself, and I love myself way more than I love you, so…” West says in the song.

The cover of the album, which West’s wife Kardashian tweeted was taken by West on his iPhone on the way to the listening party, features green text that reads, “I hate being Bi-Polar it’s awesome.”

West also makes reference to the #MeToo movement in “Yikes,” in which he also discusses his mental health.

“Russell Simmons wanna pray for me too/I’mma pray for him ’cause he got #MeToo’d,” he says in one verse of the song. In the outro of the song, West says, “That’s my bipolar (expletive), (n-word), what?/That’s my superpower, (n-word), ain’t no disability/I’m a superhero! I’m a superhero!”

On “Wouldn’t Leave,” West raps about the role his wife of four years played in his recent controversies in April and May, in which he tweeted support for President Donald Trump and appeared on TMZ Live and said slavery “sounds like a choice.”

“My wife callin’, screamin’, say, ‘We ‘bout to lose it all!’/Had to calm her down ‘cause she couldn't breathe/Told her she could leave me now, but she wouldn't leave.”

West doesn’t just talk about himself. On “All Mine,” he references Tristan Thompson’s cheating on his sister-in-law, Khloé Kardashian: “All these thots on Christian Mingle/That’s what almost got Tristan single.”

“Ye” is the first release this month from West. He is releasing “Kids See Ghost,” a joint project with Kid Cudi, on June 8. He is also releasing Nas’ album June 15 and Teyana Taylor’s record June 22 -- all on his GOOD Music label.

“Ye” is available for streaming on Tidal, Apple Music and Spotify.

