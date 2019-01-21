  • Jury awards woman injured by cart at Kroger $2.7M

    By: Kristin Leigh, FOX13Memphis.com

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman who was injured when a cart at a Kroger grocery store malfunctioned was awarded $2.7 million by a jury, lawyers said.

    Zula Wortham said she injured her knee and had to have surgery on her hip after a wheel popped off a shopping cart she was using Aug. 25, 2016, without warning at a Tennessee Kroger. 

    "A jury rendered a verdict (Friday) in favor of Mrs. Wortham, 91 years old now, and against Kroger for $2.7 million," lawyers for Wortham told FOX13Memphis.

