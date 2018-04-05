John Schneider gets back to his Bo Duke roots, will climb into General Lee

HOLDEN, La. - John Schneider is planning on crossing off something from his bucket list this weekend and it involves the General Lee, the orange muscle car made famous on the ‘80s television show “The Dukes of Hazzard.”
Schneider is going to recreate one of the show’s famous car jumps over a 75-foot swamp at John Schneider Studios in Holden, Louisiana, WGNO reported.
Back in the day, whenever viewers saw the 1969 Dodge Charger make the jumps, it was always a stunt driver behind the wheel, dressed as Schneider’s Bo Duke character.
He’s doing it for his 58th birthday, which happens to be Sunday. He’s calling the stunt, and the festivities that go along with it, “Bo’s Extravaganza.” He’s inviting his fans to celebrate with him all weekend, WGNO reported.
While the event is all weekend, Schneider’s jump will be on Saturday.
When he’s not jumping the General Lee, Schneider appears in “Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots” on OWN.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}