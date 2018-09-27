It's finally all right to use 'OK' in Scrabble

Ew, it’s now OK to twerk after defeating your bestie in Scrabble.
The sixth edition of Merriam-Webster's "Official Scrabble Players Dictionary" added 300 words, including ew, bestie, twerk -- and even OK, CNN reported.
Be honest: Except for fanatical players of the popular board game, many may have believed that “OK” was OK to use in Scrabble. Well, it is now, officially.
"For a living language, the only constant is change," Peter Sokolowski, editor at large for Merriam-Webster, told CNN. "The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary evolves to keep up with English as it is used today."
New words in the update released Monday include "beatdown," which is an overwhelming defeat; "bizjet," a small airplane used for business purposes; and "frowny," which means showing a frown, NBC News reported. The internet terms listicle and sheeple also found their way into the Scrabble dictionary, CNN reported.
Some more exotic words now allowed are arancini, which are balls of cooked rice; and qapik, a unit of money used in Azerbaijan, according to NBC News.
"It's a way to keep Scrabble fun instead of contentious," Emily Brewster, associate editor at Merriam-Webster, told NBC News. "It's a great moderator in a game that can get pretty impassioned."
