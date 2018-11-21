Is your flight on time? Use this website to check

If you are headed home for the Thanksgiving holiday and you are traveling by air, there is a website that will alert you to any trouble spots along your route.
The flight-tracking site FlightAware keeps up with delayed or canceled flights and any slowdowns at major airports.
As of noon ET Wednesday, the second busiest travel day of the year (Sunday is expected to be the busiest), there had been 1,101 delays within, coming into or going out of the United States.
In total, 465 flights have been canceled.
