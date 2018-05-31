0 Is LeBron James the greatest? Fans compare him to Michael Jordan

LeBron James has three NBA championships under his belt and has set a streak for going to the NBA finals. The Cleveland Cavaliers small forward has drawn comparisons to Michael Jordan -- breaking many of his records on the league.

The comparisons make it easy for basketball fans to ask: Is LeBron James the greatest? Is he better than Michael Jordan?

The answer, long-debated on Twitter and among sports fans, depends on who you ask.

Many fans who have reverence for 1990s NBA basketball will say James is no match for Jordan.

Michael Jordan>LeBron James. No question. If u think Bron is better you crazy. End of story. pic.twitter.com/Nbce3leEtG — Alex Persio (@persio123) May 30, 2018 Folks bragging on bron for making all these finals appearances and saying he's the goat. Michael Jordan didn't go to 8 straight because he won 3 all with the Bulls, retired, played baseball, came back dropped 55 then won 3 more still with the Bulls. All against REAL players. — Big Phil 870 (@BigPhil870) May 28, 2018

Others say James is a better basketball player regardless of stats.

To those clowns who think @KingJames still isn't the GOAT, ask yourselves this question and be honest... could Michael Jordan have carried this Cavs team to the finals? — DIE-HARD 🦅 Fans (@Eaglesfans9) May 28, 2018 "Michael Jordan is better than Lebron James" pic.twitter.com/AZjT3ACSfe — Black Dynamite (@theblackercaleb) May 28, 2018

Some sports fans think there’s room for both -- and others, like Kobe Bryant, Steph Curry, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Bill Russell.

Michael Jordan - 1990s

Kobe Bryant - 2000s

LeBron James - 2010s

Let’s just leave it at that . pic.twitter.com/T3Amryv6DE — HAYAT 🐼🖤 Hyacinth 🐝 (@HayatMumay) May 28, 2018 If you said LeBron James is the greatest player of all time, I wouldn’t argue with you. If you said MJ was the greatest of all time, I wouldn’t argue with you. If you said Bill Russell, Magic, Kareem...isn’t that enough? There is no single Greatest. LeBron is there. Just enjoy. — Shahan Ahmed (@shahanLA) May 28, 2018 PLEASE STOP comparing asking is @KingJames better than Michael Jordan! Your tearing down Athletes that Inspire Youth and have changed the World in many different ways. These are people we should Revere, not dissect and Breakdown. — Mark Edwards (@MEdwardsBball) May 22, 2018

