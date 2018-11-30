Hunter stunned at sighting of rare 12-point albino buck, calls it a ‘once-in-a lifetime experience'

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. - A Tennessee hunter was stunned when she spotted a pure white, 12-point albino buck, calling it a “once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Amy Henderson Hall said in a Facebook post the buck “walked right underneath me and hung out with me for 30 minutes.”
“I teared up and was totally amazed,” she wrote.
Henderson said in a Fox News interview that she saw the rare animal in Williamson County outside Nashville.
“It was a very eerie, ghostly feeling,” seeing the pure white animal, she told Fox.
“It took my breath away.”
It’s illegal to shoot an albino deer in the state, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
It’s also illegal to shoot them in Illinois, Iowa and most of Wisconsin, according to the website ProtectTheWhiteDeer.com.
