0 'To Catch a Predator' host Chris Hansen arrested for bouncing checks

STAMFORD, Conn. - Chris Hansen, best known as the host of the Dateline NBC segment “To Catch a Predator,” has been arrested after he allegedly bounced checks to a vendor for marketing and promotional items and failed to pay for them.

The Stamford Advocate reported that the 59-year-old resident of Shippan, Connecticut, was arrested Monday. He was released without bond once he signed a written promise to appear in court.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the publication, Hansen asked Peter Psichopaida, the owner of Promotional Sales Limited, for 288 T-shirts, 355 mugs and 650 vinyl decals for him to use at events.

Psichopaidas told police that Hansen agreed to pay $12,998.05, the total cost for the items, before they were delivered to him in September 2017.

According to police, invoices were sent to Hansen for three months. When a person on Hansen’s staff sent a check for the full amount, it bounced.

Psichopaidas spoke to Hansen about it, and the TV journalist apologized and tried to make a partial payment. By April 2018, Psichopaidas filed a complaint with police as the payment was still not made.

Later that month, Hansen wrote a personal check for $13,200. It bounced three days later and Hansen emailed Psichopaidas.

“Peter ... I truly thought I had this covered,” Hansen wrote, the affidavit said. “I am scrambling to get it done. Please give me till the end of the day. I sold a boat to cover the rest of this and need to pick up the payment this afternoon.”

A warrant for Hansen’s arrest was sent because he never sent a payment.

Hansen has not publicly commented on his arrest. He tweeted Wednesday that he was contemplating a morning run, indicating he was in Los Angeles.

